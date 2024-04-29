We’re ready for Africa — Samartex coach

Peter Sarbah Sports News Apr - 29 - 2024 , 11:33

Coach Amadu Nurudeen, the head coach of FC Samartex 1996, has boldly declared the club's intention to participate in the prestigious CAF inter-club competition should they clinch the Premier League title this season.

With the Samreboi-based club currently leading the league standings with about seven matches remaining, Coach Nurudeen believes securing the league crown will pave the way for their continental aspirations.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports, Coach Nurudeen, who was recently appointed as the coach of the national under-18 side, emphasised FC Samartex's determination to compete in the CAF competition.

He emphasised that nothing would deter them from seizing the opportunity to represent the country on the continental stage.

Acknowledging the challenges inherent in CAF competitions, Coach Nurudeen stressed the need to bolster their squad with experienced players to navigate the rigorous tournament.

The coach cited Dreams FC's exemplary performance in the competition this season as a benchmark for FC Samartex to emulate, expressing confidence in the support from management and the board of directors.

Drawing inspiration from Dreams FC's unexpected success, Coach Nurudeen emphasised the importance of determination, commitment and organisational support in achieving their goals.

He also highlighted the financial benefits of participation, noting that it would serve as a platform to showcase their players to foreign clubs, potentially generating revenue for the club.

While recognising the financial burden and the need for experience, Coach Nurudeen asserted that FC Samartex must dare to pursue their ambitions.

He reiterated their commitment to following Dreams FC's lead and expressed readiness to overcome any challenges that come their way in pursuit of their CAF inter-club dreams.