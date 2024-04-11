Previous article: May we not die in pursuit of our daily bread - Jackie Appiah

Africa's movie industry needs better infrastructure- Lydia Forson

In the wake of the tragic passing of Nigerian actor Junior Pope, renowned Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has sounded a clarion call for improved saftey logistics within Africa's movie industry.

To her, there should be serious discussions on the safety and infrastructure challenges facing filmmakers across the continent to mitigate the risks encountered by stakeholdersparticularly actors and production crew.

"I’m so triggered by this loss. So many risks we take that we shouldn’t, so many times we’ve survived near-death experiences; all in the bid to entertain & tell stories. Our industries need and deserve better than just our passion. This is why some of us fight so hard for it," she shared on X recently.

The actress stressed on the urgent need for systemic changes and and the implementation of robust safety protocols and logistical support mechanisms in the movie industry to safeguard the lives of its stakeholders