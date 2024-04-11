Next article: Islam’s made me better woman, mother and always at peace –Akuapem Poloo

Junior Pope: Nollywood suspends film shoots on rivers indefinitely after tragic boat mishap claims actor's life

Graphic Online Showbiz News Apr - 11 - 2024 , 09:01

In response to the heartbreaking loss of actor John Paul Odonwodo, widely known as Junior Pope, and four crew members in a recent boat accident at the River Niger Cable Point in Asaba, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has made significant decisions impacting the industry.

The incident occurred on April 10, 2024, during the filming of "The Other Side of Life," produced by Adamma Luke. In light of this tragedy, the AGN, under the leadership of National President Emeka Rollas, has announced the following measures:

1. Suspension of Riverine Film Shoots: All films involving riverine areas and boat riding are suspended indefinitely. This decision aims to prioritize safety and prevent similar mishaps in the future.

2. Nationwide Shoot Suspension: There will be no filming activities at any location across the country on Thursday, April 11, 2024. This pause is a mark of respect and mourning for the lives lost.

3. Indefinite Suspension of "Another Side of Life" Film: The production of "Another Side of Life" is halted until further notice as part of the precautionary measures taken by the guild.

4. Restriction on Working with Adamma Luke: Actors are prohibited from working with Adamma Luke as a producer until further directives are issued. This step is part of the ongoing investigation and safety considerations.

In his statement, Dr. Ejezie Emeka Rollas, the National President of AGN, expressed deep sorrow for the loss of lives and urged industry members to prioritize safety protocols during film productions. The guild continues its efforts to locate the bodies of the missing persons while honoring the memories of those who tragically lost their lives in the boat mishap.