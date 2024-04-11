Islam’s made me better woman, mother and always at peace –Akuapem Poloo

Naima Rahim Showbiz News Apr - 11 - 2024 , 08:23

GHANAIAN actress and a social media influencer, Rosemond Brown with professional name Akuapem Poloo who describes Islam as beautiful is still in awe by her recent trip to the sacred place Mecca to perform Umrah (lesser Hajj).

Akuapem Poloo still cannot believe she has been able to perform Safah and Marwa, which is touching the holy Kaaba at Mecca seven times.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz on Saturday, April 6, Akuapem Poloo who also goes by her Islamic name, Haniya, said: “I was overwhelmed with joy and relief after seeing the holy sacred Kaaba. In fact, I had goosebumps all over me seeing it and doing the Safah and Marwa”, she disclosed with excitement.

However, getting close to the sacred Kaaba was a struggle and according to her, she had to force her way because the crowd was massive.

“The crowd alone was something else; it was very massive and I had to force my way to perform the Safah and Marwa which is touching the holy Kaaba seven times. I really had to struggle but I’m so happy I was able to do it. It’s worth it. In fact, Islam is so beautiful.

“Islam has really changed my way of life. I don’t take in alcohol anymore and I have become a better woman and mother to my son. I don’t do stuff that will make him feel bad and I get much respect from my social media fans and I’m always peace,” she added.

Touching on why she described Islam as a beautiful religion, Akuapem Poloo said although there were some initial struggles when she converted to Islam some two years ago, it was the best decision she had ever made.

“It was not easy from the onset with some of the Islamic teachings and practices. For instance, it was difficult for me to get up to pray at 5am, shifting from my skimpy dress style to long abaya, recitation of some Islamic verses among others.

“However, with determination, perseverance and encouragement from some Islamic leaders who helped me in converting to the Islamic faith and my Muslim friends, I am now enjoying the practices with ease despite my imperfections.”

“We all serve one God, but being a Muslim has been a blessing to me. I’m always at peace; it has opened a lot of doors for me and I’m so grateful to Allah. I am received warmly whenever I go to any Muslim community in Ghana. I have received abaya outfits as gifts and when I wear them, I look very decent and beautiful in them.

“I want to use this opportunity to first of all thank Allah for making this possible and my appreciation also goes to Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Sharubutu, who converted me to the Islamic faith by teaching me the practices.

“I’m also grateful to Alhaji Abdul Salam, CEO of Afro-Arab Company and Montage Travel and Tours for making my Umbrah possible,” she added.