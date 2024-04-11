Previous article: Islam’s made me better woman, mother and always at peace –Akuapem Poloo

(VIDEO)Ja Rule breaks ground for construction of classroom block at Nuaso

American rapper Ja Rule, on Wednesday, initiated the construction of a classroom block at Nuaso Anglican Primary School in the Eastern Region.

The project is in collaboration with the US non-profit organisation, Pencils of Promise, renowned for its efforts in constructing schools and enhancing educational opportunities worldwide.

Speaking at the event, Ja Rule expressed his appreciation to Ghanaians for the opportunity to contribute to education.

“I know that this is going to be an opportunity that will last for many, many years to come,” the rapper added.

He assured the public that building this classroom block marks the beginning of his philanthropic activities in Ghana and his relationship with the country.

“As I look around, I see a lot of beautiful students here from Nuaso Anglican Primary. And for me, education is the pillar of any community. And so with that being said, Ghana, I appreciate you all. I thank you for accepting me as your brother,” he said.

This comes days after he announced his visit to Ghana to follow through on his previous commitment to build a school project in the country.

Sharing a flyer of the project, Ja Rule revealed his collaboration with the non-profit organization, Pencils of Promise.

Arriving in Ghana, Ja Rule and his wife, Aisha Atkins first visited the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Accra.

The couple paid homage to Ghana’s first president. Additionally, they expressed admiration for Nkrumah’s vision and commitment to Ghana’s independence struggle.

They also made a stop at Krobo Odumase where he met with some leaders of the community.

