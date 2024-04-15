Next article: Ministry of Transport charges police to look out for drivers who increase their fares

Ghanaian man stages half-naked demonstration against Anti-Gay Bill

Florence Adom Asamoah Apr - 15 - 2024 , 16:30

A Ghanaian human rights advocate, Texas Kadir Moro, has embarked on a half-naked solo demonstration against the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill by Parliament.

The human rights advocate, who started his solo demonstration through some principal streets of Accra and ended it at the Independence Square, is of the view that society should be fair in dealing with homosexuals since adultery and fornication are practised in the country without any sanction attached.

Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, unanimously passed the controversial legislation which prohibits lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy, and funding in the country.

The anti-LGBTQ bill if assented to by the President will, among other things, impose sanctions on willful promotion and engaging in LGBTQ activities in the country.

The bill proscribed a minimum sentence of six months and maximum three years for persons caught in the act of same-sex activities.

However, persons found guilty of willful promotion or advocating or funding the activities of LGBTQ will, upon conviction, face three years minimum and five years maximum imprisonment.

Texas Kadir Moro who had some placards with inscription such as "Proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family bill; the pot calling the kettle black”, "Send homosexuals to churches and mosques for prayer and deliverance and not the prison for propagation of the act", and "If you fear Ghana will incur the wrath of God because of homosexuality; read Quran verse 17:32 and Leviticus 20:10-12" to drum home his message.

In a speech, he said, “Yes we agree that homosexuality is a sin that God abhors to the highest apogee, equally so is fornication and adultery which our society has embraced so much that men happen to flaunt their side chicks and women their boos.”

For him, homosexuals should be treated fairly as those who fornicate, commit adultery or engage in other illicit sexual activities such as premarital sex.