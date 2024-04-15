Next article: UN and key partners set to roll out "I Pledge for Peace Campaign" ahead of 2024 elections

Ministry of Transport charges police to look out for drivers who increase their fares

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Apr - 15 - 2024 , 16:07

The Ministry of Transport has called on the Ghana Police Service and other law enforcement agencies to monitor commercial drivers who violate the directive issued by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) regarding fare increment.

Advertisement

Two transport unions – Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana and the Transport Operators of Ghana, in a joint statement on Monday, April 8, 2024, announced a 30 per cent increase in transport fares, effective Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The move, according to the two transport operators, was in response to the recent surge in petroleum prices.

In sharp contrast, the GPRTU and the GRTCC jointly issued a statement last Thursday, describing the purported increase in fares as illegal.

The statement, which was signed by the General Secretaries of the GPRTU and the GRTCC, Godfred Abulbire and Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, respectively, urged commuters to disregard the purported increment in transport fares.

"We are currently in discussions with stakeholders to consider various cost factors and reach an agreement on the way forward. As per usual practice, our leadership met with the Ministry of Transport on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, to present our demands. Once consensus is reached, the public will be duly informed," the statement read in part.

The Ministry of Transport in its statement said, "The Ministry wishes to inform the general public that negotiations are still ongoing with the transport operators," adding "the Ministry is by this statement urging the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to be on the lookout for any driver who goes contrary to the directive issued by the GPRTU and the GRTCC."