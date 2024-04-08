Next article: We must work hard to protect interest of women - MP for Madina

Transport fares to go up on Saturday April 13

Gertrude Ankah Apr - 08 - 2024 , 12:52

Two transport unions have announced an increase in transport fares, effective Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The two unions are Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana and the Transport Operators of Ghana.

The move, according to the two transport operators, was in response to the recent surge in petroleum prices.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, April 8, 2024, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana and the Transport Operators of Ghana, announced a 15 per cent increase for short-distance or intracity transport, and a 20 per cent increase for intercity or long-journey transport. They also announced a 15 per cent hike for taxi services, and an increment from GH¢ 10.00 to GH¢ 15.00 fare a short distance taxi service.

They further mentioned that the decision was due to lack of government intervention in reducing fuel prices, vehicle spare parts, and lubricants, despite ongoing economic challenges.

“Just as it may have been noted by most Ghanaians the government appears to be indifferent regarding any reduction in the price of petrol as well as those of vehicle spare parts and lubricants. Also, the prevailing economic difficulties and other factors are worsening the living conditions of transport owners and drivers,” they stated.

Read the statement from the two transport operators union

Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana-C-DAG)/Transport Operators of Ghana

April 8, 2024

Joint Press Statement

NOTICE OF TRANSPORT FARE INCREMENT

A recent increment in the price of petrol has necessitated an upward adjustment in transport fares as follows.

1. 15 percent increment for short distance or intracity transport.

2. 20 percent for intercity or long-journey transport

3. 15percent for taxi transport and

4. An increment from GHC 10.00 to GHC 15.00 fare for short-distance taxi hire services.

This increment shall take effect from Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Just as it may have been noted by most Ghanaians government appear to be indifferent regarding any reduction in the price of petrol as well as those of vehicle spare parts and lubricants.

Also, the prevailing economic difficulties and other factors are worsening the living condition of transport owners and drivers.

We are therefore urging all Ghanaians to take note of the increment and cooperate with transport operators. Thank You.

……..End…….

Sgd.

Asonaba Nana Wiredu- Deputy Secretary, C-DAG

0540377307.

Paa Willie- National Chairman, C-DAG

0242971025.

Yaw Barimah- PRO- True Drivers Union

0554822565, 0500312104

David Agboado- P.R.O., C-DAG

0541063682.