We must work hard to protect interest of women - MP for Madina

Gertrude Ankah Apr - 08 - 2024 , 12:39

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, has underscored the need to protect the interest of Ghanaian women.

According to him, women play vital roles in the socio-economic development of the country, adding that women form greater percentage of the country's population, hence there must be a deliberate effort to protect their interest.

He made the call when he joined a fund-raising event organised by the Islamic Charity Center for Women Orientation (ICCWO) to end their Ramadan Tafsir in Accra on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The event was under the theme: "Whoever does good, righteousness, it is for his (own) soul; and whoever does evil (does so) against it. And your Lord is not ever unjust to His servants "(Quran 41:46).

Mr Sosu explained that his passion to fight for the rights and interest of women is stemmed from the fact he really appreciates the role women play in Ghana.

"My passion to fight for women is born out of the fact that I appreciate the role women play in Ghana; also, women continue to be the majority in Ghana. Over 51 per cent of the population are women". And so, we must work very hard to protect the interest of women. That is why I keep pushing for legislations in support of women", the MP added.

Speaking on behalf of the women, a leading member of the Islamic Charity Centre for Women Orientation, Dr. Nasiba Taahir, said they have observed the MP's lead role in parliament in advocating for the waiver of tax on sanitary pads amongst other advocacies in the interest of the Ghanaian Woman.

She noted that the MP in 2023 presented to Parliament a private member’s bill, proposing an amendment to remove the 15 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on menstrual hygiene products.

The Bill will also push for the reclassification of the 20 per cent import tax on final consumer goods to zero-rated essential social goods and proscribe future taxation of such essential social goods.

The group further expressed appreciation to the MP for his role in proposing a Private Member's Bill for the extension of maternity leave from three to four months, and also the introduction of paternal leave for men.

"We are using this occasion to thank our MP for championing the activities of the women in parliament. We are praying to the Lord almighty Allah that he should give our MP, long life, and protection to continue to represent us effectively in Parliament to continue his good works, “she said.