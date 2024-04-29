Ghana Post unveils Otumfuo commemorative stamps Saturday

Chris Nunoo Apr - 29 - 2024 , 12:27

Ghana Post, a company responsible for postal services in the country, will unveil a new postal stamp in honour of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Saturday.

Known as the Asantehene commemorative stamps, the new stamps have been carefully designed with varied images of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to mark the 25th anniversary of his reign.

The Asantehene ascended the Golden Stool as the 16th occupant on April 26, 1999,



Stamps

The stamps come in the form of a standard stamp, a commemorative stamp, crypto stamp, stamp album, framed gold stamp and post cards. The Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Osei Kuffour, who made this known at a press briefing in Accra last Friday evening, said the introduction of the stamps was to honour the profound impact of the Asantehene on the country.

Mr Kuffour said the stamp went beyond its functional role as a postage stamp as “it stands as a symbol of deep respect and admiration that the nation holds for the Ashanti Kingdom and its esteemed leader.”

“The team at Ghana Post approached the project with tremendous cultural sensitivity and foresight by ensuring that every detail of the stamp reflects the rich heritage of the nation and the Ashanti Kingdom.

“These stamps, carefully crafted by skilled artisans, embody our national pride and serve as a tribute to the unbreakable bond between our cherished traditions and our aspirations for the future,” he stated.

Mr Kuffour said through his initiatives such as the Otumfuo Education Fund and the Otumfuo Charity Foundation, the Asantehene had transformed lives and fostered an era of growth and hope.

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, other stakeholders and the committee from Manhyia who, he said, worked closely with the team from Ghana Post to bring the project to fruition.

The Ghana Post Managing Director further explained that the Asantehene commemorative stamp was an educational tool that offered insights into the history, culture and traditions, and pointed out that it must be a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Ghanaian, a symbol of resilience to resist the oppressors’ rule and a reminder that the Ghanaian’s roots were the foundation upon which the future was built.



Background

Commemorative stamps serve as tools to honour and remember significant figures in history. Therefore, these stamps are expected to serve as a tribute to the rich heritage and legacy of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The stamps are not merely postage stamps but a symbol for the remembrance of culture and the appreciation of history. They are also a means of immortalising historical figures and events by ensuring that their legacies endure for generations.

The commemorative stamps will, therefore, be a symbol of legacy for generations to come. Born on May 6, 1950, and named Barima Kweku Duah, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the direct successor of the 17th century founder of the Ashanti Kingdom.

He is the current Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi and the Life Patron of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club.

Inspiration

For his part, the Chief Director at the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, Alexander Afful, was hopeful that the stamps would inspire all Ghanaians to uphold the values of unity, progress and the appreciation of culture which he said had defined the reign of the Asantehene.

Giving an overview of the unveiling of the stamps on May 4, 2024, Mr Afful said the “the grand celebration will feature traditional performances, exhibitions and the ceremonial unveiling of the stamp.”

He lauded the role of Ghana Post, its vision and dedication in bringing the project to fruition, saying we can now celebrate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II through the effort of the Ghana Post.

Mr Afful said the commemorative stamps were a reflection of the national pride and identity and also served as a reminder of the inextricable link between traditional values and the modern aspirations of the people.