Next article: Ghana’s international reputation not affected by anti-gay bill – Deputy Foreign Minister

Previous article: We must work hard to protect interest of women - MP for Madina

Gov’t to launch Performance Tracker on April 10

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Apr - 08 - 2024 , 12:30

The government is set to launch a performance tracker on Wednesday April 10, 2024, at Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra.

The platform intends to promote transparency and accountability in the execution of infrastructure projects nationwide.

The tracker is designed to aid in addressing longstanding concerns about the accuracy and reliability of project presentations, especially the use of artist’s impressions to depict outcomes.

It will also serve as a solid mechanism for showcasing the progress and impact of infrastructure projects, building trust and confidence among citizens.

The event will be broadcast live on several television stations nationwide and streaming platforms.