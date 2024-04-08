Ghana’s international reputation not affected by anti-gay bill – Deputy Foreign Minister

Gertrude Ankah Apr - 08 - 2024 , 12:24

A Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, says Ghana’s international reputation remains intact after the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill popularly known as the anti-gay bill.

The bill, which approved by Parliament in February, still awaits presidential assent.

In a radio interview with Citi FM, Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong said the international community respects Ghana’s sovereign decision-making process.

He explained that “to be quite honest with you, we are huffing and puffing in Ghana, but in real terms, it is not a real issue. For the Europeans, or the European Union and the Americas, whenever they meet a Ghanaian, let’s say somebody from the Foreign Service, a minister, maybe the President, or some of us, the deputies, it is a question they want to know, the position of the government of Ghana when it comes to these LBGTQ matters.

“A wrong impression has also been sent out there that the bill seeks to criminalise and seeks to punish and infringe on the human rights of LGBTQ+ people. For me, it is completely wrong, and I have said it to them whenever I am asked that.”

He said Ghana has the right to maintain its cultural integrity amidst differing global perspectives.

“Whatever we are saying has something to do with our culture, and it is to do with our values. The British, the Americans, or the white people have their culture and their values, which they uphold strongly, so there is nothing wrong for us in Ghana to also uphold our culture and our values.”