Next article: My govt will be business-centred — Dr Bawumia

NSS pays January allowance

Jemima Okang Addae Apr - 08 - 2024 , 12:17

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the disbursement of allowances for January 2024 to eligible service personnel.

In a press release signed and issued by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Armstrong Essah, dated April 5, explained that the payments had been exclusively made to those who qualify for the scheme.

He highlighted that eligible personnel would receive their allowances through E-Zwich at their respective banks nationwide.

Mr Essah expressed gratitude to service personnel for their patience with the scheme, regarding the late payment of their allowances.

He further assured all personnel that the allowances for February and March 2024 have been processed and were expected to be disbursed in the shortest possible time.

"Management has worked tirelessly to expedite these payments and expects to be paid within the shortest possible time. We understand the inconveniences caused by the delay and are making every effort to minimize such occurrences in the future”, Mr Essah said.

Read statement below