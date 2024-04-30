Here are the contributors for the reconstruction of Appiatse (LIST)
As the official commissioning and handover of the reconstructed Appiatse community approaches on Thursday (May 2, 2024), the list of contributors to the project has been disclosed.
Published in the Daily Graphic on Monday, the list comprises 79 donors from various sectors including politicians, corporate entities, religious institutions, and individuals.
Appiatse, a farming community situated between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region, witnessed the completion of housing units after enduring a tragic incident over two years ago.
Following an explosion that devastated the entire settlement, claiming lives and causing widespread destruction of property and livelihoods, the reconstruction initiative was launched.
The government promptly initiated the rebuilding process post the unfortunate incident, resulting in the completion of 124 housing units along with supplementary amenities for the affected individuals.
These newly constructed structures, ranging from one-bedroom to seven-bedroom units, feature enhanced facilities such as a market, six-unit classroom and kindergarten blocks, internal road networks, access to water and electricity, a drainage system, and water storage provisions.
The upcoming inauguration of these buildings by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo signifies the commencement of the first phase of the reconstruction project, paving the way for the subsequent phases to follow.
Background
In January 2022, a tragic incident unfolded when a vehicle transporting approximately 10 tonnes of mining explosives to the Chirano Mines collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the detonation of the explosives that obliterated the entire community.
The ensuing inferno engulfed hundreds of residential and commercial buildings, leaving many residents and travelers trapped in the chaos.
An endowment fund, chaired by Rev Dr Joyce Aryee was established to help raise funds for the reconstruction of the Appiatse community.
The other four members of the committee for the fund are the Managing Director of Cal Bank, Mr Philip Owiredu; the Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr Sulemanu Kone; the Paramount Chief of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II; and a Social Development Research fellow at the Centre for Social Policy Studies at the University of Ghana, Dr Antoinette Adjoa Tsiboe-Darko.
See the entire list of contributors below;
LIST OF CONTRIBUTORS TO THE APPIATSE SUPPORT FUND FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW APPIATSE TOWNSHIP
1. His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo
2. His Excellency Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia 3. Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo
4. Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP
5. Hon Benito Owusu-Bio, MP 6. Hon. George Mireku Duker, MP
7. Rev. Dr. Joyce R. Aryer
8. Hon. Dr. Mattew Opoku Prempeh, MP
9. Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim III (Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi)
10. Minerals Commission
11 Pelangio Exploration Inc
12. Kessben Outreach Foundation.
13. Stanbic Bank
14. Consolidated Bank of Ghana
15. Goeson Sculpture and Construction Company
16. AngloGold Ashanti
17. Goldfields
18. Chirano Gold Mines Ltd
19. Newmont
20. Golden Star Wassa
21. Veolia Ghana Limited
22. Sandvik Mining
23. Adamus Resources Limited
24. Milwatek Ghana
25. Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB PLC)
26. Mineral Income Investment Fund
27. Hon. Dina Asonaha Dupaah
28. Abila Peter/NLA
29. Forestry Commission
30. Rashed Ramanu/Old Saints 1990 Year Group Sekondi
31. Women in Mining
32. NNI Support Fund
33. Enterprise Group
34. The West African Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum
35. Perseus Mining GH Lid 36. Mr. Philip Owiredu
37. Dr. Mrs. Antoinette Tsiboe Darko
38. Cal Bank Ltd
39. Mr. Sulemanu Koney
40. Rev Amoo Enc 41. PCG Presby Trinity Congregational
42. Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Ltd 43. Chamber Of Mines
44. SGS Laboratory 45. VRA
46. Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited
47. Ecobank ihana PLC
48. Maxam Ghana Limited
49. Ghana Institution of Engineers
50. Mrs. Juliet Osei Owusu
51. Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale
52. Mrs. Josephine Baddoo.
53. Staff And Management of Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources
54 Lands Commission
55. Global Media Alliance
56. Super Geona Enterprise
57. Ghana Export Promotion Authority
58. Political Zone Group 59. Accra Mining Network
60. Africa World Airlines
61. Minerals Development Fund
62. Precious Minerals Marketing Company
63. Eagles Nest Foundation
64. Trinity Baptist Church (London)
65. Genser Energy and America Chamber of Commerce
66 . DRA Ghana Limited (Member of Chamber of Mines)
67. Ghana Revenue Authority
68. Mr. Rooney Tetedze
69. Ghana Oil Company (GOIL)
70 Kwahena Boamah Acheampong (USA)
71. Future Global Resources 72 Tullow Oil
73. Asante Gold Corporation
74. Ghana Ports and Habours Authority
75. Karl Tyre 76. Ghacem
77. Zoomlion
78. Anglican Mothers Union
79. Presbyterian Church, Kuntense