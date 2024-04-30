Next article: SSNIT can pay pensions beyond 2036 — Chief Actuary

Previous article: Glovo to cease operations in Ghana May 10

Here are the contributors for the reconstruction of Appiatse (LIST)

Kweku Zurek Apr - 30 - 2024 , 06:33

As the official commissioning and handover of the reconstructed Appiatse community approaches on Thursday (May 2, 2024), the list of contributors to the project has been disclosed.

Advertisement

Published in the Daily Graphic on Monday, the list comprises 79 donors from various sectors including politicians, corporate entities, religious institutions, and individuals.

Appiatse, a farming community situated between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region, witnessed the completion of housing units after enduring a tragic incident over two years ago.

Following an explosion that devastated the entire settlement, claiming lives and causing widespread destruction of property and livelihoods, the reconstruction initiative was launched.

The government promptly initiated the rebuilding process post the unfortunate incident, resulting in the completion of 124 housing units along with supplementary amenities for the affected individuals.

These newly constructed structures, ranging from one-bedroom to seven-bedroom units, feature enhanced facilities such as a market, six-unit classroom and kindergarten blocks, internal road networks, access to water and electricity, a drainage system, and water storage provisions.

The upcoming inauguration of these buildings by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo signifies the commencement of the first phase of the reconstruction project, paving the way for the subsequent phases to follow.

Related Articles

Appiatse Support Fund accrues GH¢35.8m: GhIE, GPHA latest to donate

Goil supports Appiatse Fund with GH¢200,000

Golden Star Wassa supports Appiatse Support Fund with $200,000

CBG donates GH¢100,000 to Appiatse Support Fund

Appiatse Support Fund rakes in GH¢23.4m

GHACEM, Sandvik donate to Appiatse Fund

Jinapor dissatisfied with Chamber of Mine’s US$4million donation to Appiatse fund

First Lady donates GH¢50,000 to Appiatse Support Fund

Lands Minister Abu Jinapor donates GH¢20,000 to Appiatse Support Fund

Prez Akufo-Addo donates GH¢100,000 to Appiatse Fund

Background

In January 2022, a tragic incident unfolded when a vehicle transporting approximately 10 tonnes of mining explosives to the Chirano Mines collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the detonation of the explosives that obliterated the entire community.

The ensuing inferno engulfed hundreds of residential and commercial buildings, leaving many residents and travelers trapped in the chaos.

An endowment fund, chaired by Rev Dr Joyce Aryee was established to help raise funds for the reconstruction of the Appiatse community.

The other four members of the committee for the fund are the Managing Director of Cal Bank, Mr Philip Owiredu; the Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr Sulemanu Kone; the Paramount Chief of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II; and a Social Development Research fellow at the Centre for Social Policy Studies at the University of Ghana, Dr Antoinette Adjoa Tsiboe-Darko.

See the entire list of contributors below;

LIST OF CONTRIBUTORS TO THE APPIATSE SUPPORT FUND FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW APPIATSE TOWNSHIP

1. His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo

2. His Excellency Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia 3. Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo

4. Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP

5. Hon Benito Owusu-Bio, MP 6. Hon. George Mireku Duker, MP

7. Rev. Dr. Joyce R. Aryer

8. Hon. Dr. Mattew Opoku Prempeh, MP

9. Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim III (Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi)

10. Minerals Commission

11 Pelangio Exploration Inc

12. Kessben Outreach Foundation.

13. Stanbic Bank

14. Consolidated Bank of Ghana

15. Goeson Sculpture and Construction Company

16. AngloGold Ashanti

17. Goldfields

18. Chirano Gold Mines Ltd

19. Newmont

20. Golden Star Wassa

21. Veolia Ghana Limited

22. Sandvik Mining

23. Adamus Resources Limited

24. Milwatek Ghana

25. Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB PLC)

26. Mineral Income Investment Fund

27. Hon. Dina Asonaha Dupaah

28. Abila Peter/NLA

29. Forestry Commission

30. Rashed Ramanu/Old Saints 1990 Year Group Sekondi

31. Women in Mining

32. NNI Support Fund

33. Enterprise Group

34. The West African Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum

35. Perseus Mining GH Lid 36. Mr. Philip Owiredu

37. Dr. Mrs. Antoinette Tsiboe Darko

38. Cal Bank Ltd

39. Mr. Sulemanu Koney

40. Rev Amoo Enc 41. PCG Presby Trinity Congregational

42. Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Ltd 43. Chamber Of Mines

44. SGS Laboratory 45. VRA

46. Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited

47. Ecobank ihana PLC

48. Maxam Ghana Limited

49. Ghana Institution of Engineers

50. Mrs. Juliet Osei Owusu

51. Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale

52. Mrs. Josephine Baddoo.

53. Staff And Management of Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

54 Lands Commission

55. Global Media Alliance

56. Super Geona Enterprise

57. Ghana Export Promotion Authority

58. Political Zone Group 59. Accra Mining Network

60. Africa World Airlines

61. Minerals Development Fund

62. Precious Minerals Marketing Company

63. Eagles Nest Foundation

64. Trinity Baptist Church (London)

65. Genser Energy and America Chamber of Commerce

66 . DRA Ghana Limited (Member of Chamber of Mines)

67. Ghana Revenue Authority

68. Mr. Rooney Tetedze

69. Ghana Oil Company (GOIL)

70 Kwahena Boamah Acheampong (USA)

71. Future Global Resources 72 Tullow Oil

73. Asante Gold Corporation

74. Ghana Ports and Habours Authority

75. Karl Tyre 76. Ghacem

77. Zoomlion

78. Anglican Mothers Union

79. Presbyterian Church, Kuntense