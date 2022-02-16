Lands Minister Abu Jinapor donates GH¢20,000 to Appiatse Support Fund

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has donated GH¢20,000 to the Appiatse Support Fund to help compliment government’s efforts to rebuild the community and also provide relief for the affected persons.
He commended those who have contributed to the fund so far, particularly the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for leading the charge.
He encouraged Ghanaians, residents and friends in Ghana to also contribute, just as the slogan of the fund demands "Obiatua bi".
He also commended the members of the fund for their service to the nation. "I must commend the committee for their excellent national service to the nation. They've done a good job so far".
Dr. Joyce Aryee, the Chairperson of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee, in her remarks said the Minister's show of leadership is exemplary and called on other ministers to follow his steps.
She disclosed that President Akufo-Addo has redeemed his GH¢100,000 pledge, stressing that "the money has hit our account and we are grateful".
She assured that there is no scam and there will be no scam in the collection and disbursement of the funds. "this will be done as transparently as possible to cross out any questions and cynicism".
She also encouraged the media to propagate the gospel of the collection to enable more people contribute towards the fund and more importantly help rebuild the model community.
Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Ghana has also presented a cheque for GH¢50,000 to help support the aim of the fund.
Their donations makes them the first Embassy in Ghana to contribute towards the fund.