Prof. Opoku-Agyemang promises to prosecute corrupt officials

Kweku Zurek Politics Apr - 24 - 2024 , 19:16

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that she and the party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, are committed to prosecuting individuals involved in corrupt practices and the misuse of state resources.

Speaking at her official outdooring as running mate today in Accra, she emphasized that the NDC's ticket had reached an agreement that anyone engaged in corruption will face accountability if the NDC wins the elections.

"Across the political divide, across social and professional groupings, you hear complaints and stories concerning state capture where this government has chosen to use its power not in the broader interest of all Ghanaians but to favour a small clique. What is that?," she questioned

"John (Mahama) and I have agreed that whoever has participated in the plunder of the state must be held accountable and my friends, this is not a threat, it is a promise. It is a promise which is premised on the wishes of our citizens across the political divide and it is hinged on the principle of accountability," she asserted.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also criticized what she described as the promotion of ethnocentric elitism disguised as intellectualism, weakness portrayed as courage, and crony capitalism masked as developmental progress and freedom.

"Let us face the fact, today what do we hear? Is the promotion of ethnocentric elitism which is masquerading as intellectualism. It is elitism masquerading as intellectualism, It is weakness strutting as courage and crony capitalism, masked as development in freedom. It is shameless hypocrisy pretending to be objective. These will never move our country forward".

"Rather, the most significant achievement of all these has been a country in near insolvency...".