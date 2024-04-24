Stop fighting over positions, let us win first - Asiedu Nketiah cautions NDC members ahead of 2024 polls

Graphic Online Politics Apr - 24 - 2024 , 18:29

The Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has cautioned members of the party against complacency ahead of the 2024 polls.

While many polls project a victory for the NDC, Asiedu Nketiah highlighted that the governing New Patriotic Party still poses a threat due to vote-buying tactics.

Speaking at the unveiling of the party's running mate in Accra today, he highlighted a major risk of attempting to match the NPP in vote-buying, stating, "No matter what we do, we cannot mobilize enough resources to compete with them in money politics."

He urged the party to uphold principles of integrity, truthfulness, and honesty, rather than engaging in a bidding war for votes.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah also cautioned against internal struggles for positions in the next government, warning that this could demoralize party supporters.

"Some people are not only vying for positions; they are also positioning themselves as kingmakers who will make all appointments. This approach can dampen the enthusiasm of our followers," he added. "We are not there yet. Let's focus on winning first and then discuss how to share the rewards."

Commenting on Mr. Asiedu Nketiah's comments, the flagbearer of the Party, John Dramani Mahama said the persons who were jostling for positions before the elections, would be disappointed.

"Let me say that, I don't have any list and so for those of them who were referred to by the General Secretary as having chosen their positions, you may be very, very deeply disappointed".