Black Loopers claim silver at West Africa table tennis Championships

Kwame Larweh Sports News

Ghana's national women's table tennis team, the Black Loopers, showcased their skill and determination at the just-ended 2024 ITTF West Africa Regional Championships in Lome, Togo, where they clinched the silver medal in an impressive display of talent.

The competition, which served as a qualifier for the highly anticipated 2024 African Championship scheduled for October in Ethiopia, witnessed Ghana's female duo of Joanita Borteye and Celia Baah-Danso shining brightly. 

The pair advanced to the semifinals after defeating their counterparts from Ivory Coast with a commanding 3-0 victory, securing their spot in the final.

In the final showdown, however, the Black Loopers faced a formidable challenge from Nigeria, ultimately conceding defeat with a score of 3-1, but not without leaving a lasting impression of their tenacity and skill on the table.

Throughout the preliminaries, the Ghanaian team, comprising Cynthia Kwabi, Joanita Borteye, Blessing Labanti, Bernice Borquaye and Celia Baah-Danso, demonstrated their dominance in Group 2, triumphing over opponents from Benin, Togo and Guinea to secure their spot in the semi-finals.

On the men's side, Ghana's team, featuring James Marfo, Michael Yeboah, Israel Aklie, Samuel Akayade and Emmanuel Commey also showcased commendable performance, reaching the semi-finals before being halted by eventual champions, Togo.

