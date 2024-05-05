Black Loopers claim silver at West Africa table tennis Championships

Kwame Larweh Sports News May - 05 - 2024 , 19:36

Ghana's national women's table tennis team, the Black Loopers, showcased their skill and determination at the just-ended 2024 ITTF West Africa Regional Championships in Lome, Togo, where they clinched the silver medal in an impressive display of talent.

The competition, which served as a qualifier for the highly anticipated 2024 African Championship scheduled for October in Ethiopia, witnessed Ghana's female duo of Joanita Borteye and Celia Baah-Danso shining brightly.

The pair advanced to the semifinals after defeating their counterparts from Ivory Coast with a commanding 3-0 victory, securing their spot in the final.

In the final showdown, however, the Black Loopers faced a formidable challenge from Nigeria, ultimately conceding defeat with a score of 3-1, but not without leaving a lasting impression of their tenacity and skill on the table.

Throughout the preliminaries, the Ghanaian team, comprising Cynthia Kwabi, Joanita Borteye, Blessing Labanti, Bernice Borquaye and Celia Baah-Danso, demonstrated their dominance in Group 2, triumphing over opponents from Benin, Togo and Guinea to secure their spot in the semi-finals.

On the men's side, Ghana's team, featuring James Marfo, Michael Yeboah, Israel Aklie, Samuel Akayade and Emmanuel Commey also showcased commendable performance, reaching the semi-finals before being halted by eventual champions, Togo.