Ghana Premier League Week 29: Kotoko cut Legon Cities to size

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Sports News May - 05 - 2024 , 19:45

Kumasi Asante Kotoko showcased their prowess with a commanding 2-0 victory over Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, May 5.

Steven Desse Mukwala and Yussif Muhammed Nuru-deen were the heroes for Kotoko, each contributing a goal to secure the three points.

The match saw Kotoko dominate from the start, with Mukwala opening the scoring in the 33rd minute from the penalty spot after Baba Yahaya was fouled in the Legon Cities box.

Mukwala confidently converted the penalty kick to give Kotoko the lead they needed to boost their confidence.

Despite an ignored penalty shout earlier in the game, Kotoko remained focused and came back stronger after the halftime break. Just four minutes into the second half, Nuru-deen doubled

Kotoko's lead with a well-executed chip over Legon Cities' goalkeeper, Kwame Aziz.

While Legon Cities had their fair share of chances, including a missed opportunity by Albert Yeboah in the 20th minute, Kotoko's solid defence, led by Sheriff Mohammed, Enoch Morrison and Nurudeen, ensured that no goal was conceded.

Kotoko's attacking prowess was evident throughout the match, with Mukwala and Yahaya missing chances. However, their early goals proved enough to secure the win against a resilient Legon Cities side.

With this emphatic victory, Kotoko climbs up the league log and strengthens their position in the Ghana Premier League standings.