Ghana Premier League: Karela stun Nations FC at home

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 05 - 2024 , 19:30

Karela United took a significant step towards securing their place in the Ghana Premier League after they claimed a crucial 1-0 win over Nations FC at home on Saturday, May 4.

Giyas Ibrahim's second-half penalty proved to be the decisive goal in a tightly contested match at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex.

Despite a threatening display from the visitors, it was Karela United who managed to break the deadlock in the 50th minute through Ibrahim's well-converted penalty.

The victory not only lifted Karela United six points clear of the relegation zone but also boosted their hopes of remaining in the top flight for the upcoming season.

Karela were rooted to the bottom half of the league table, but their recent resurgence has seen them climb closer to safety, now two points above Hearts of Oak who have an outstanding game.

The win against Nations FC marks Karela United's second consecutive victory in the Ghana Premier League, following their impressive 2-1 triumph over Aduana FC in the previous weekend. The back-to-back wins have injected renewed confidence and determination into the team as they strive to secure their top-flight status.

On the other hand, Nations FC's Premier League title aspirations suffered a setback with their defeat to Karela United, leaving them trailing leaders FC Samartex 1996 by seven points.