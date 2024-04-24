LIVE: Watch the outdooring of John Mahama's running mate Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will formally introduce its running mate for the 2024 General Election at a ceremony in Accra.
Scheduled for today (Wednesday, April 24, 2024), the event will be held at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).
The ceremony would be graced by the NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, along with members of its functional executive committee and its council of elders.
During the event, the running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, will outline the NDC's vision for a progressive, inclusive, and prosperous Ghana, along with the transformative policies of their visionary Flag-bearer for the 2024 general elections.
