Let virtues of Christ reflect in your lives - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to church

Daily Graphic Politics Apr - 05 - 2024 , 08:30

The 2024 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, last Sunday worshipped with the Methodist Church Emmanuel Congregation at Nkwabeng in the Sunyani Municipality in the Bono Region.

It was part of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s tour of Sunyani, the Bono regional capital, to represent the flag bearer of the NDC, former President John Dramani Mahama, at the launch of the 50th anniversary of the Ghana Adventist Choir Union (GACU) of the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) in Sunyani last Saturday.

Virtues

Speaking at the church service, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urged the congregation to “let the virtues of Jesus reflect in your lives through hard work and support for one another.” She indicated that thanksgiving should be part of the Christian’s life and encouraged members of the church to trust God in whatever circumstances they found themselves.

In support of the launch of the church’s annual harvest, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang donated an undisclosed amount of money. Speaking on the theme: Christ has risen, the preacher, Dr Jackson Adiyah Nyantakyi, called on members of the congregation to allow the death and resurrection of Christ to transform their lives and make them new.

Others

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was accompanied by the Bono Regional Chairman of the NDC, Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo; the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) FOR Dormaa West, Vincent Oppong Asamoah; NDC MP for Jaman North, Frederick Yaw Ahenkwah; NDC MP for Tain, Sulemana Adama, and the NDC MP for Jaman South, William Okofo Darteh.

The rest are the NDC parliamentary candidate (PC) for Dormaa East, Racheal Owusuaa, NDC PC for Sunyani East, Seid Mubarak; NDC PC for Berekum West, Dickson Kyere Duah; the NDC Bono Regional Women’s Organisr, Hajia Fatimatu Abubakar, other regional executives and constituency chairmen.