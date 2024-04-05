Previous article: Let virtues of Christ reflect in your lives - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to church

President Akufo-Addo reshuffles regional ministers

Daily Graphic Politics Apr - 05 - 2024 , 08:30

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made changes to the regional composition of his government by moving the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu to the Upper West Region and his counterpart, Hafiz Bin Salih, to the Upper East Region.

A statement issued and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin dated April 4, 2024, said “effectively, immediately, the Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Stephen Yakubu will assume the role of Upper West Regional Minister.

Similarly, the Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, will become the new Upper East Regional Minister.

It said the changes were part of President Akufo-Addo’s ongoing efforts to ensure effective governance across the country.

The statement added that the President has tasked the ministers to work tirelessly to promote the welfare and development of the people of the Upper West and Upper East regions.