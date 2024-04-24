Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stands for grace, dignity

Daily Graphic Politics Apr - 24 - 2024

In our challenging and tumultuous world of Ghanaian politics, one name stands out for her grace and dignity, with little controversy: Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

As rumours and whispers of political alliances swirl, John Dramani Mahama has chosen to renominate Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the upcoming election. Prof. Opoku-Agyemang embodies both authority and authenticity. She has credibility in a field often plagued by scepticism and suspicion.

Her record is impressive and she exudes a refreshing air of confidence. She avoids divisive tendencies and instead focuses on the task at hand. In addition to her personal qualities, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is a fierce advocate for the voiceless, especially women.

In a country where gender equality remains a distant dream for many, her rise to political prominence sends a powerful message of empowerment and representation. As the first female Vice-Chancellor of a Ghanaian institution, she broke down many barriers, paving the way for many more.

Effect

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang carries with her the "Central Region Effect", an asset. Being from this strategic region, which also produced Kow Nkensen Arkaah, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills and Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, her presence on the ticket resonates emotionally with voters, building relationships and mobilising support where it counts for those who need it.

Critics may argue that her inclusion on the ticket risks alienating some segments of the electorate—however, such statements collapse under the weight of facts. Following the 2016 elections, when the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s popularity in the Central Region declined, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's involvement in 2020 renewed the party’s energy to regain eight additional seats, representing 56.5 per cent of the total seats.

She emerges as a strong leader, broadening the NDC's reach and instilling optimism in people nationwide. Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stands out in Ghanaian politics as a beacon of hope, a symbol of honesty and a persistent advocate of democracy and reform.

As the drums of democracy grow louder, her presence on the ticket with John Dramani Mahama guarantees success and a brighter and more inclusive future for all Ghanaians.

Mahama

John Mahama is a true inspiration, a true patriot and a great thinker whose sense of history has been highlighted in the selection of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate.

This is the second time a flag bearer of the biggest political party in Ghana has taken the singular leap of faith and nominated a female as his running mate, resonating with Mahama's story in his book, My First Coup d'etat!

Mahama's nomination of a female leader and the first Vice-President of Ghana may be one of his strongest achievements yet.

The writer is a lawyer and Special Aide, Office of former President John Dramani Mahama