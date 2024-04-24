Facilitate passage of Affirmative Action Bill - Chief of Staff appeals to Otumfuo

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has called for the support of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to facilitate the speedy passage of the Affirmative Action Bill currently before Parliament.

She said the Ashanti Region had 47 Members of Parliament (MPs), being the region with the largest representation in Parliament, and that as compared to other regions, therefore “your counsel can go a long way to ensure the passage of this Bill”.

She explained that as the King of the Region, the Asantehene was a leading stakeholder in the affairs of Parliament, adding that the passing into law of the bill would promote women’s participation in politics.

The Chief of Staff was speaking at the durbar of queenmothers as part of activities to mark the 25th anniversary of the enstoolment of the Asantehene. Mrs Osei-Opare said Otumfuo has a track record of empowering women through various interventions and believed that he had the clout to influence the passage of the bill.

She lamented that though the bill has been before Parliament for a while now, there had not been much action on it, noting that “I don’t want to believe that it’s because the women are not many there”.

Mrs Osei-Opare explained that it was important to underscore the significant role being played by Otumfuo in bringing more women to the table. She said during the reign of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, more queenmothers were being actively involved in the management of the Ashanti Kingdom.

“For instance, queenmothers are now allowed to attend Asanteman Council meetings, which is a deliberate effort to empower women. Nana, your leadership style does not only inspire confidence but also sets a powerful example for the next generation of male leaders to follow,” she added.

Role of women in Asante

The Chief of Staff said women have, over the years, played important roles within the Asante tribe; but for women, there would not be heirs to take over the chieftaincy institution due to the matrilineal inheritance.

More women

For his part, the Asantehene called on political parties, especially those in power, to appoint more women into leadership position. He said when more women were appointed into leadership positions and also elected to Parliament, they would help shape policies that would promote the welfare and well-being of women, children and society at large.

He said women have over the years proven that when appointed to leadership positions, they perform better than their male counterparts.