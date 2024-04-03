Previous article: Let's strengthen our peace and unity for the progress of Ghana - Farouk Aliu Mahama urges

Let's remain tolerant to facilitate peaceful Election 2024— Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Daily Graphic Politics Apr - 03 - 2024 , 09:05

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate for the 2024 general election, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has called for tolerance to ensure a peaceful and successful general election.

She said everybody had an inherent talent and skill to contribute towards holistic national development and urged Ghanaians to tolerate each other's views as the 2024 electioneering gathered momentum.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said that when she addressed the launch of the 50th anniversary of the Ghana Adventist Choir Union (GACU) of the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) in Sunyani last Saturday.

Tolerance

The NDC 2024 running mate said tolerance remained a key index to measure and a pre-requisite for a peaceful election and, therefore, entreated Ghanaians not to undermine each other, but rather see themselves as one people desiring to build a prosperous nation.

Highlighting the relevance of music, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said that music was good for the soul and lauded the SDA choir for their exceptional contributions towards advancing the music industry.

The General Secretary of the Northern Union Ghana Conference of the SDA Church, Pastor Edward Nyarko, for his part, said, "We need sacred music in order to help us to bring the seeming chaos in the country down so that we can go through free and peaceful elections."

Rousing welcome

Earlier, hundreds of members and supporters of the NDC drawn from the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions gave a rousing welcome to Prof. Opoku-Agyemang in Sunyani. She was accompanied by some national executives of the party, NDC Members of Parliament, as well as former ministers of state and ambassadors.

The National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, on behalf of the party, presented GH¢20,000 in support of the launch of the anniversary.— GNA