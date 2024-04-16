Previous article: No mining in water bodies and forest reserves under my Presidency - Alan Assures Western Region

NDC to outdoor Prof Opoku-Agyemang as running mate on April 24

Jemima Okang Addae Politics Apr - 16 - 2024 , 12:49

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced its plan to introduce its running mate for the 2024 General Election at a ceremony in Accra.

Scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, 2024, the event will be held at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

In a statement issued by the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, he revealed that the ceremony would be graced by the NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, along with members of its functional executive committee and its council of elders.

During the event, the running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, will outline the NDC's vision for a progressive, inclusive, and prosperous Ghana, along with the transformative policies of their visionary Flag-bearer for the 2024 general elections.

