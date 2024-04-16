No mining in water bodies and forest reserves under my Presidency - Alan Assures Western Region

Kwame Larweh Politics Apr - 16 - 2024 , 13:20

The founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Mr. Alan Kyerematen, has assured the Western Region that there will be no mining in water bodies and forest reserves if he becomes president.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry made this statement during his tour of markets in the Western Region on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Mr. Kyerematen stressed that his government would introduce a business model empowering locals to participate meaningfully in the mining sector. He stressed the importance of access to finance for small-scale miners to acquire and use sophisticated equipment for responsible mining.

According to Mr. Kyerematen, the Movement for Change was formed because Ghana has seen political power change between the NPP and NDC every eight years for over 30 years, yet the country had not progressed significantly.

"The time has come for the people of Ghana to change their voting habits. They need to elect a new leader. I will build a modern market for you when I become President. Ghana cannot progress without the traders," he stated.

Mr. Kyerematen highlighted the challenges faced by Ghanaian traders, noting that their families go hungry when they don't make sales. He assured traders that if they support him in the upcoming 2024 Presidential elections, he would build a modern market for them.

He also pledged to establish a Traders Bank to provide loans for traders and promised to address import VAT taxes, aiming to eliminate duties and taxes within the first two years of his presidency.

Mr. Kyerematen urged voters to consider candidates who prioritize the interests of Ghanaians over party members, emphasizing that Ghana would progress under his leadership.