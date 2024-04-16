Next article: No mining in water bodies and forest reserves under my Presidency - Alan Assures Western Region

NPP Seattle urges Ghanaians to focus on future progress in upcoming elections

Kweku Zurek Politics Apr - 16 - 2024 , 14:37

The founding chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chapter in Seattle USA, Mr. Nicholas Nuamah, has called on Ghanaians to prioritize future progress over current economic challenges as they head to the polls in December.

In a forthcoming interview with GraphicOnline, Mr. Nuamah highlighted the positive impact of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration despite global economic crises. He mentioned investments in education, particularly the Free Senior High School (SHS) program, as initiatives that would benefit generations to come.

"I look at the situation as a glass half full but people will look at it as half empty," Mr. Nuamah remarked, acknowledging worldwide issues of inflation and cost of living while noting Ghana's rapid transformation.

"The issue of inflation and cost of living is not only unique to Ghana, it is a worldwide issue. The country has undergone rapid transformation, just as recent as 2018, we were the fastest-growing economy before the economic crisis".

"There are certain things that President Akufo-Addo has put in place for us to take-off and that Free SHS is a key policy that has been put in place for us to progress".

Comparing President Akufo-Addo's legacy to that of President Kwame Nkrumah, Mr. Nuamah underscored the importance of laying a solid foundation for Ghana's development, particularly through education.

"President Akufo-Addo has done a lot, if you don't like him, you don't like him but if you are very obejective, he has laid a foundation for Ghana to continue".

As a civil rights attorney, Mr. Nuamah urged the NPP leadership to focus their campaign message on the country's future rather than short-term economic fixes.

"What our children will be, the people benefitting from Free SHS, TVET and those in the university not about the comparison of the price of banku today and year ago. That is what advanced democracies vote on, the future of Ghana not what we will eat".

Expressing concerns about potential progress halts under different leadership, Mr. Nuamah advocated for voters to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP, citing them as the best option for Ghana's continued development.

For his part, the current chairman of NPP Seattle, Phil Appiahene Gyamfi reiterated the NPP's superiority over alternatives, urging Ghanaians to vote for continuity and sustained progress.

"If you decide not to vote for the NPP, you are robbing your child of its future. All Ghanaians must vote and take someone along to vote for Dr. Bawumia and the NPP because we don't have an alternative. We have seen them in power before and they had nothing better to offer," he said.