NDC opts out of Ejisu constituency by-election

Graphic Online Politics Apr - 16 - 2024 , 15:19

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that it will not participate in the upcoming Ejisu Constituency by-election scheduled for April 30, 2024.

According to Mr. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the Party’s General Secretary, the decision was made to enable the channeling of all resources towards winning the seat in the national election in December 2024.

Mr. Kwetey made the disclosure in an interview with the media on the sidelines of a news conference in Accra on Monday.

The Ejisu Constituency seat became vacant following the demise of the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr. John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.

Subsequently, the Electoral Commission set April 30, 2024, for a by-election to find a replacement for the former Deputy Finance Minister.

The New Patriotic Party, on Saturday, April 13, 2024, elected Mr. Kwabena Boateng as its candidate for the by-election.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mr. Kwetey said the Party would not compete in the by-election, explaining that it would focus on winning the seat in the general election in December.

“NDC will officially not be taking part in the Ejisu by-election,” he indicated.

“We have already set in motion processes leading to December 7; it’s just a few months away. We want to continue those processes and ensure that come December 7, we are prepared to compete in all the constituencies, and Ejisu will be one of them.

“So, for this by-election, NDC will not be part of it. We are very confident about the processes we have in place. We just want to make sure we have the time to implement them fully. And between now and December 7, we will be in a position to ensure that we are deploying everything that we have done, so that will be the way we want to go,” the General Secretary stressed.