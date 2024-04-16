North-East Region: Mahama slams Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration on final day of tour

Florence Adom Asamoah Politics Apr - 16 - 2024 , 15:46

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, during his final campaign tour which concluded in the North-East region, criticized the governance of the ruling party, labeling it a political scam.

Speaking to a gathering at Kambatiak, the former president expressed his disappointment in the leadership of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, whom he described as orchestrating the biggest political scam in the history of the fourth republic.

“This government has been a disaster; indeed, I say that the Akufo-Addo Bawumia administration is the biggest political scam in the history of the fourth republic,” he stated.

Mahama went on to criticize the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, accusing it of lies and propaganda while having little to show for its seven years in power.

“They presented themselves very attractively with a plethora of lies and deceit, convincing people to vote for them. Today, it's just a narrative of broken promises. Where are the dams promised under 'One Village, One Dam'? Where are the factories under 'One District, One Factory'? Where is the promised one million dollars per constituency per year?" he questioned.

He further highlighted the unfulfilled promises of the ruling government and urged delegates to vote the NDC into power in the upcoming elections.

He remarked, “After enduring the past seven and a half years, it astonishes me that anyone would still go to the ballot box and vote for the NPP again. Perhaps those who have benefitted financially under this government will do so, but the majority of Ghanaians have experienced a decline in their quality of life during these seven and a half years. The majority of Ghanaians struggling to feed their families, facing transportation challenges, drivers unable to afford fuel, teachers lacking resources in schools, and unemployed nurses despite completing their training – I believe the majority of these individuals will make the right choice."