NPP Seattle Chapter petitions national headquarters to halt inauguration ceremony amidst internal discord

The de facto chapter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Seattle has petitioned the NPP National Headquarters in Ghana to halt an upcoming ceremony set to inaugurate a new chapter on April 20.

The move comes amidst escalating tensions within the NPP Seattle community over the establishment of what the de facto chapter terms an "interim chapter" without due process.

The petition, addressed to NPP Chairman Steve Ntim, expresses grave concerns over the formation of the interim chapter, citing the lack of consultation with the existing de facto chapter members who boast an average residency of over 20 years within the Seattle community.

The de facto chapter argues that the interim chapter, consisting largely of members residing outside of Seattle, undermines their legitimacy and threatens to sow discord among NPP supporters in the region.

"We wish to emphasize that there is already an established NPP chapter in Seattle, which has earned the trust and respect of our community through years of dedicated service and contributions to the party," states the petition. It further urges the NPP leadership to dissolve the interim chapter immediately and postpone any plans to launch a parallel NPP chapter in Seattle.

The de facto chapter, led by prominent members including Phil Appiahene Gyamfi, Nana Kwaku Duah, Dr. Michael Newman, and Attorney Nicholas Nuamah, outlines a proposed solution in the petition. They suggest merging the newly formed chapter under their umbrella and conducting fair and transparent elections within the next 90 days to solidify unity within the NPP community in Seattle.

The petition also highlights the history and contributions of the de facto NPP Seattle chapter, including support for key NPP figures such as Mr. Ken Agyapong, Madam Adelaide Ntim, and activities during elections in Ghana, notably receiving acknowledgment from President J.A. Kuffour.

Despite efforts to resolve the internal discord, including legal consultations and appeals to the NPP National Headquarters, the de facto chapter expresses disappointment in the lack of response to their concerns, particularly regarding their non-card-bearing member status.

The petition concludes with a plea for prompt action and sustainable solutions to preserve unity and strengthen resource mobilization efforts within the NPP Seattle community.

The NPP National Headquarters has yet to issue an official response to the petition, leaving members of both the de facto and interim chapters in suspense as the April 20 inauguration date approaches.