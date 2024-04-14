Zambian Army promotes four female footballers for securing Paris 2024 Olympics ticket

Copper Queens captain, Barbara Banda and three other players have been promoted by the Zambian Army for their role in the country’s qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Banda, who scored twice as the Copper Queens overturned a 2-1 first leg deficit to beat Morocco 2-0 on Tuesday night, has been promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant by the Zambian Army .

The forward opened scoring for Zambia in the 39th minute. The game went into extra-time and she added the second from the penalty spot in the 105th minute.

Goalkeeper Ngambo Musole, who also made a number of impressive saves in the game, was also promoted.

Two other players, Racheal Nachula, and Anita Mulenga, were also promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant.

The Copper Queens will be making their second consecutive Olympics appearance at Paris 2024.