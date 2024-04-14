Next article: Securing the future through revival of colts football

Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak secure comeback victory over Karela United

Accra Hearts of Oak came from a goal down to defeat Karela United 3-1 as Abubakar Ouattara's side bounced back from consecutive defeats to return to winning ways.

Hamza Issah's double and a goal from Salim Adams ended the Phobian's three successive defeats in the Ghanaian top-flight.

The visitors went in front after just 2 minutes after Dafie Mumin Mohammed struck the opening goal at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The defender connected from Emmanuel Anarfo's flick inside the 18-yard box to head his side up less than three minutes. Hearts midfielder Enoch Asubonteng missed the chance to draw level after he missed from closed range - failing to connect from a brilliant cross from Martin Karikari in the 16th minute.

Hamza Issah, who is now the top scorer with 11 goals, finally got his name on the scoresheet after squandering two sitters.

The young striker had the easiest of task of tapping-in after goalkeeper Nasiru Abdul-Karim made a mess of Linda Mtange's innocuous cross in the 27th minute.

A dominant Hearts of Oak had the ball in the net on two further occasions in the second half.

Midfielder Salim Adams scored a piledriver - smashing from quite a distance to give the home side a well deserved lead in the 63rd minute.

Hamza Issah made amends for the several near-misses after he scored from the spot to complete the rout in the capital, Accra.

It was a massive relief for Abubakar Ouattara's side who needed to respond after suffering three successive defeats prior to Saturday's win. Hearts have moved to 10th on the league table with 35 points while Karela United slip to 14th.