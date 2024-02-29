CONFIRMED: Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang retained as Mahama’s Running Mate

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Feb - 29 - 2024 , 16:47

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has maintained Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 Presidential election.

The former Education Minister, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, partnered former President John Dramani Mahama, in the 2020 election.

The NDC's leader officially submitted his nomination for running mate to the party's Council of Elders on February 27, 2024.

A statement issued and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, explained that the nomination process was carried out in accordance with Article 45 of the NDC Constitution.

Mr. Kwetey further disclosed that a meeting with the party’s Council of Elders is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 11 am to deliberate on the nomination.

Additionally, the National Executive Committee will convene at 3 pm on the same day to further discuss the nomination.

He assured that additional details regarding the meetings would be promptly communicated to all concerned parties.

Expressing confidence in the chosen running mate, Mr. Kwetey stated, “The NDC is confident that the Running Mate will bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and dedication to our campaign.”

He said that the selection of the running mate would align with John Mahama’s vision as they collectively strive to "Build the Ghana We Want together."

Mr. Kwetey reiterated the party’s commitment to working tirelessly towards positive transformation and progress for the country.

“We express our sincere gratitude to our supporters for their steadfast loyalty and unwavering commitment. Together, let us join hands and embark on this journey towards a brighter future for Ghana,” he added.

Among the frontrunners for the NDC running mate position include former Minister of Education, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (who partnered former President John Dramani Mahama, in the 2020 election); former Chief of Staff to President Mahama, Julius Debrah; an economist, Dr Nii Moi Thompson, Member of Parliament for Asunafo, Eric Opoku; and retired Police Commissioner, Nathan Kofi Boakye.

