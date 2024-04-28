Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland: Former NSMQ star sweeps 12 awards at UG Vice-Chancellor's Ceremony

Former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) star Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland made a remarkable impact at the University of Ghana Vice-Chancellor's Ceremony in Honour of Award Winners for the 2022/23 Academic Year, sweeping an impressive 12 awards.

The ceremony held last Friday at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana was filled with excitement as Jochebed was honoured with 12 accolades, showcasing her exceptional achievements and hard work.

The awards included: Best Student in Community Health, Best Female Student in Opthalmology, Best Student in Anaesthesia, Best MB ChB Final Part II Best Student, Best All-Round Student Throughout the Course, Best in Clinical Surgery, Best in Medical Microbiology, Overrall Best Student in Surgery, Overrall Best Student in Community Diagnosis, Overrall Best Student in Opthalmology and Best Student in Trauma and Orthopedics.

Jochebed represented Holy Child School in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) where she became known for her brilliance and unwavering dedication.

Her journey to success began years ago when, at just 19 years old, she clinched the title of Overall Best Student in Ghana and West Africa during the WASSCE of 2017. This early recognition highlighted her commitment to excellence from a young age.

However, Jochebed's story didn't end there. Driven by a passion for healing and a thirst for knowledge, she enrolled in the University of Ghana Medical School, where she continued to excel and make an impact.

At the Vice-Chancellor's Ceremony, Dr. Sutherland's name rang out with thunderous applause as she was recognized for her outstanding achievements — a culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to her goals.

Looking ahead, Jochebed envisions a career in medical research, driven by a desire to unravel mysteries and contribute to healing the world. Her determination and passion serve as a beacon of inspiration for future generations.

