Ghanaian graduate appeals for employment after achieving first-class honours in Economics

Graphic Online Education Apr - 28 - 2024 , 11:52

Lois Ansaa Asiedu, an unemployed graduate from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who attained first-class honours in economics, has turned to social media to seek job opportunities.

Frustrated by her current unemployed status, Lois has taken to platforms like X to share her qualifications and appeal for job prospects within financial institutions.

Her social media post, made on April 27, 2024, has garnered significant attention, amassing over 1,000 retweets and comments from users offering encouragement, referrals, recommendations, and potential job openings.

In her post, Lois expressed her readiness to pursue a master's degree abroad if necessary opportunities arise, despite her primary focus on securing employment in her field of expertise.

She mentioned her eagerness to explore any available avenues, including scholarships, to further her education.

A recent report by the Ghana Statistical Service found that almost a quarter of individuals experiencing prolonged unemployment spells possessed tertiary education qualifications.

According to the report, approximately 22.3 per cent of individuals who faced unemployment spells lasting more than 20 months between the first quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023 had completed tertiary education.

Youth aged 15 to 35 years comprised a significant portion (77.4 per cent) of the total unemployed individuals.

This statistic underscores the challenges faced by educated individuals in securing employment opportunities in Ghana.

See her posts below;

At this point I’m putting it out there that I’m in search of employment in any financial institution. Anyone with viable leads, please put me on.

Kindly retweet🥰 pic.twitter.com/ZB03Z36BAb — miss.ansaaasiedu✨🦦 (@AnsaaAsiedu) April 27, 2024