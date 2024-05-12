Next article: Ghana to carry out nationwide survey on two emerging plant diseases – Dr Appiah

Featured

Addae Kese: Pragia, Aboboyaa banned from Manhyia Palace's vicinity today

Graphic Online May - 12 - 2024 , 07:46

The Manhyia Palace has announced that all roads leading to the palace will be closed to the public today, Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Advertisement

In a statement released on May 11, the Palace informed the public that only vehicles with appropriate stickers will be allowed access to these roads.

Additionally, tricycles referred to as Pragia and Aboboyaa will be banned from the Manhyia Palace's vicinity on the day of the celebration.

"This is to give dignitaries attending the Adae Kese easy passage to the Palace," the statement added.

Read the entire press release below;

All Media Houses

The Manhyia Palace would like to inform the general public that all roads leading to the Manhyia Palace would be blocked to the public on Sunday May 12th, 2024. Only vehicles with the appropriate stickers would be allowed access to these roads. This is to give Dignitaries attending the Addaekese easy passage to the Palace.

It is also worthy to note that Tricycles commonly referred to as Pragia and Aboboyaa are banned from the Manhyia Palace's vicinity on Sunday.

Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

Thank you.

Signed: MANHYIA PALACE