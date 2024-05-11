Featured

Here is why Sarkodie’s Brag is trending

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 11 - 2024 , 19:26

Well respected Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie sure knows how to make “noise” when the need arises and for those who are bent on seeing his retirement, it appears he’s got lots to brag about.

The reigning Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Decade didn’t only catch the attention of music audiences when he announced on Thursday, May 9 that he was going to drop a new track, Brag but is already heating things up on the African music scene.

Midnight yesterday, Sarkodie dropped the latest banger produced by Fortune Dane and it has been trending on various social media platforms since then.

Graphic Showbiz brings details of Brag and the flood of reactions, controversies and beefs it is generating.

When Brag was released

On Thursday, Sarkodie announced that he was preparing to release a new project by May 24, 2024.

“Decided few days ago to drop a mixtape for SarkNation! Everything will be happening in real time so we in this together Tape Drops 24 may (could be earlier) … More info coming up #TheChampionshipMixtape,” he wrote.

And indeed the song happened earlier when it dropped at midnight of Friday, May 10.

Since then, it has been heated debate, with both Ghanaian and Nigerian rappers expressing their opinions about the lyrics.

Yaa Pono’s reply

Indeed, the lyrics of the song reflect the song’s title, Brag as Sarkodie goes all out to talk about his achievements in Ghana’s music industry and how he has no competitor in the last few years he has been in the game but hear Yaa Pono on such claims.

“Dropping my tune “ STATEMENT “ next Thursday. #Rap #active .. the street will be happy to hear this 🐉🐉🐉 4/4,” Yaa Pono posted.

But it wasn’t just a post, Yaa Pono had other things to say.

He wrote, “One day a group of people sat and planned to degrade and downplay every hard rapper and tame them to worship one, but it won’t work till the moon lost in the night.”

Well, for those who have been following Yaa Pono, his “outburst” is just a confirmation of his feelings over the years that Sarkodie is treated special.

Manifest reacts

Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest has been dropping posts perceived to be directed at Sarkodie. In a post earlier today, he wrote, “African women artists are up! Love it”.

As expected, his fans have been supporting his posts, challenging him to take Sarkodie on. Well, many hope to see how that turns out in the next few days or is it hours?

Another Ghana/Naija beef

The “brag” atmosphere is really clear with Sarkodie, rapping about why he was doing it before Wizkid came along.

He goes on to assert that by the time Davido showed up, he was already honing his skills and rap legacy, hence, none of them are his competition.

Sarkodie also references Burna Boy (Odogwu), Asake, and fellow Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif in the song to make his point. According to him, Kendrick Lamar and J Cole are his true competition, not anyone from Africa.

Going in harder with more verses, the BET award-winning rapper said he has to brag because he has been too quiet but fellow Nigerians will not be quiet when they seem to be chopping last.

Nigerian rapper Dremo faces Sarkodie

Dremo was tagged in Sarkodie's 'Brag' on Instagram by a fan who demanded that he disses Sarkodie to which Dremo replied, "Hold my beer".

Barely 24 hours later, Dremo replied Sarkodie's ‘Brag’, noting that it's not how far but how well. He also stated that every Nigerian star he mentioned in the song is doing better than him while threatening to roast Sarkodie who referred to himself as the GOAT (greatest of all time).

Medikal supports Sarkodie

In a tweet, Medikal said it was difficult to beef an unknown artiste.

“One of the hardest tasks about beef is replying a rapper with zero achievements. Where you go event start from? Lol”.

Music audiences are eagerly marking the script if it’s indeed a daunting task for Sarkodie to be Best African Act as he claims or he is just BRAGGING?

Watch the lyrics video below: