Violence mars Ahafo Ano South East Constituency voter registration

Graphic Online Politics May - 12 - 2024 , 12:17

A tense situation unfolded in Adugyama, situated within the Ahafo Ano South East Constituency of the Ashanti Region, as clashes between members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) resulted in injuries to three individuals during the ongoing Voter Registration Exercise on Saturday.

The injured individuals, received treatment at the Mankranso Government Hospital before being discharged. The confrontation intensified when NDC party agents obstructed the registration efforts of the NPP's Parliamentary Candidate at the centre.

Mr. Frederick Acheampong, the NPP Parliamentary candidate in Ahafo Ano South East, asserted that individuals from Kumasi, including children and relatives eligible to register in the constituency, were unfairly denied registration by NDC agents present.

Despite efforts to resolve the dispute with NDC representatives and Electoral Commission Officers, access to the registration centre remained restricted for those brought by Mr. Acheampong.

Subsequently, a group of armed men, armed with sticks, machetes, and other weapons, descended on the area, causing property damage and physical harm in the presence of law enforcement officers.

Mr. Acheampong in an interview with Citi FM refuted allegations linking him to the violence, urging police to bolster security at the center to prevent future altercations.

Similarly, Yakubu Mohammad, the NDC's Parliamentary Candidate for Ahafo Ano South East Constituency, denied involvement in the violence, emphasizing his party's resolve not to be intimidated.

He criticized the police response to the armed intrusion, calling for heightened security measures to safeguard against further incidents.