Parliament to resume sitting on May 17

Graphic Online Politics May - 12 - 2024 , 08:06

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has issued a summons for Members of Parliament (MPs) to resume their duties on Friday, May 17, 2024.

This follows calls from the majority caucus for parliament to reconvene.

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, previously cited Article 112(3) and Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, which allow 15 percent of the members of the House to request an early recall of parliament.

The agenda for the May 17 sitting is expected to focus on key government business, including the approval of a recent appointments committee report and a motion for additional funding.

The Speaker's summons adheres to Article 112(3) of the Ghanaian constitution and Orders 53(1) & (2) of the parliamentary standing orders.

A formal statement from the Speaker's office, dated May 10, reads: "Pursuant to Article 112(3) of the Constitution of the Republic and Order 53(1) & (2) of the Standing Orders of Parliament, I, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, do hereby summon Parliament to sit on Friday, 17th May, 2024 at ten o'clock in the forenoon, at Parliament House, Accra."

"Dated in the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Accra, Ghana, this 10th Day of May 2024."