Richard Ahiagbah: NPP Communications Director denies double registration allegations

Graphic Online Politics May - 12 - 2024 , 11:28

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah has denied allegations of attempting to register twice in the Limited Voter Registration Exercise.

In a statement copied to GraphicOnline, he dismissed the claims as false and baseless.

Chaos erupted at the Ketu South electoral registration center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, as Mr. Ahiagbah sought to register for the electoral roll.

Reports indicate that officials from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) raised objections, leading to the suspension of his registration process.

NDC agents argued that Ahiagbah had participated in the 2020 election, potentially constituting double registration if allowed to proceed with his application.

A widely circulated video on social media captured the tense atmosphere at the registration centre, with background voices questioning Mr. Ahiagbah's eligibility given his alleged participation in the previous election.

Although initially calm in the video, segments show Ahiagbah, a national executive of the NPP, engaging heatedly with a police officer present.

In response, Mr. Ahiagbah released a statement today refuting the allegations: "I have seen some videos on social media by NDC operatives to misinform Ghanaians. The claim that I tried to do double registration is false and without merit. "

Detailing the incident at the registration centre, he explained, "I have been a registered voter in Ketu South since 2000, with my citizenship and residency well-known to the NDC agent challenging my eligibility. In 2020, I received a voter's ID from the Electoral Commission, but encountered biometric registration issues during the 2023 limited exercise. Attempts to rectify this were deferred to later registrations."

Mr. Ahiagbah continued, "Today, I sought to address the EC's administrative error at the same registration center, only to face obstructive challenges from NDC agents. Despite my efforts to resolve the situation, both NDC representatives and EC officials persisted."

The opposition NDC is calling for Mr. Ahiagbah's arrest on charges of double registration.

I have seen some videos on social media by NDC operatives to misinform Ghanaians. The claim that I tried to do double registration is false and without merit.

Here is what happened:

1. I have registered and voted in Ketu South since 2000, and my citizenship and sonship of Ketu South are well-known to the NDC agent who challenged my eligibility today.

2. In 2020, I received a voter's ID for the 2020 general elections from the Electoral Commission. However, during the 2023 limited voter registration exercise, my biometrics failed to register, and I've since discovered that many others have had the same issue.

3. I tried to rectify this administrative error during the 2023 limited voter registration exercise, but the EC officials advised me to seek inclusion later or get a new voter's ID card during the 2024 limited voter registration window.

4. Today, I went to the registration center where I registered in 2020 to fix the EC's administrative error, but I was met with a frivolous and obstructive challenge to my eligibility.

5. Despite my attempts to advise the NDC challenger to stop obstructing the registration process, both the NDC agents and EC officials paid no attention.

6. This challenge is a sign of more disruptive acts to come. Therefore, I urge the EC to take a firm and decisive stance to deal with these tendencies and ensure peace.

7. I am committed to going through all the necessary processes to get my name on the register, exercise my democratic right to vote, and support the New Patriotic Party on December 7th.

Thank you.

Richard Ahiagbah

Director of Communications, New Patriotic Party