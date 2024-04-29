West African Senior High School alumni donate equipment to alma mater

Apr - 29 - 2024

The 1977 year group of the West African Senior High School Old Students Association (WASSOSA '77) has donated two photocopier machines and a digital piano to their former school.

The ceremony took place on the school's premises in Accra last Thursday.

The Chairman of WASSOSA 1977, Emmanuel Nii Amoo Ankrah, who presented the equipment on behalf of the association, revealed that the donation was a show of their dedication to improving teaching and learning in the school.

"The only thing we get out of this is the satisfaction. The satisfaction that we can still contribute and show our support to our alma mater," he said. He also urged the school to take proper care of the equipment for maximum benefit.

"Please, put value on these things. Value them and they will serve you for your entire period of stay in this school," he added. An executive member of the association, Solomon Tettey-Akpeng, explained the association's motivation for the donation.

"We got a list of items needed by our alma mater. So we thought we could also do something, contribute a quota and we have managed to procure these items even though we are all pensioners," he remarked.

Gratitude

The Headmistress of the school, Dr Mrs Shine Ofori expressed gratitude to the alumni on behalf of the school. "We once again want to say a big thank you to WASSOSA '77 for always responding to our calls for support" she stated.

She also assured the donors that the school would take proper care of the equipment and use it for the benefit of the students. "We want to assure you that we will maintain them, we'll keep them properly and use them for the growth of the school," she added.