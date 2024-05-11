Next article: Here is why Sarkodie’s Brag is trending

Previous article: On the AMVCA Red Carpet, see what your favourite Nollywood stars wore

Featured

‘2Baba accused me of sleeping with his wife, Annie’ – Brymo

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 11 - 2024 , 20:19

Controversial Nigerian singer, Brymo has revealed that his colleague, 2Baba, accused him of having an affair with his wife, actress Annie Idibia.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the ‘Ara’ crooner stated that he was informed that he was not the only person accused of sleeping with Annie.

He said he decided to distance himself from 2Baba and his family because of the accusation.

He emphasized that he was doing his best to avoid any confrontation with the ‘African Queen’ singer.

Brymo said, “I heard gist that people have been accused before me of sleeping with Annie [Idibia]. So I didn’t like it. I said I don’t want to get close to this man [2Baba]. I don’t want trouble.”

Brymo started recording music in 1999 while in secondary school. He signed a recording contract with music label Chocolate City in 2010 but was accused of breaching his contract in 2013.

Brymo released his debut studio album Brymstone in 2007. His second studio album The Son of a Kapenta was released in 2012, and was supported by the singles "Ara", "Good Morning" and "Go Hard".

His third studio album Merchants, Dealers & Slaves, which was released on 20 October 2013, received positive reviews from music critics and was supported by the singles "Down" and "Eko".