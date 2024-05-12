Featured

Don't joke with your education- Guru urges youth

Ghanaian rapper and Hiplife act, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, brought more than just music to the stage at the TGMA Xperience Concert in Cape Coast yesterday.

While wowing audience, Guru seized the spotlight to emphasise the importance of education in shaping one's future.



He passionately urged young people to prioritise their formal education, asserting that it serves as both a key to unlocking opportunities and a pathway to success.

According to him, the youth are often faced with distractions and temptations that could derail their academic pursuits, and it was time they stayed clear off any activity that distracted them.

"Don't joke with your education. Be serious about it because it is very important. Education is the cornerstone of progress and the gateway to realizing one's dreams. Knowledge is power, and we must seize the opportunities that learning affords and never underestimate the transformative impact of education."

Drawing from his own experiences, the rapper highlighted the significance of diligence and perseverance in academic pursuits, stressing that it's never too late to embark on the journey of learning.

The rapper known for his contemporary hip-hop rap style that combines English and Ghanaian indigenous languages served patrons at the concert with top hits like Mmaakuo, Lapaz Toyota, Bonsam Ani, Poole, Boys Abre, Nkwadaa, among others.