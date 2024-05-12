Featured

Cape Coasters defy rain to jam at TGMA Xperience Concert

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 12 - 2024 , 11:49

Cape Coast residents were treated to an unforgettable night of music and entertainment at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards Xperience Concert, despite facing a formidable opponent: heavy rain.

Anticipation was high as attendees eagerly awaited performances from some of Ghana's top music acts, including Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Adina, Guru, and others.



The evening began with the promise of a memorable concert, but Mother Nature had other plans. Just as the event was set to kick off at 7 p.m., the skies opened up, unleashing a torrential downpour that threatened to dampen spirits.



However, the resilience of Cape Coasters shone through as they refused to let the rain ruin their night of revelry.



Braving the elements, concert-goers waited patiently for over four hours until the rain finally subsided.



Their perseverance was rewarded as they were treated to an electrifying lineup of performances that lasted well into the early hours of the morning.



From the infectious beats of DJ sets to the captivating performances of unsung talents and established stars, the concert was a testament to the vibrant music scene in Ghana.



MCed by comedian Foster Romanus, the event was filled with laughter, excitement, and, most importantly, incredible music.



Reflecting on the experience, attendees shared their enthusiasm for the event. Stanley from Duakor expressed his delight at finally seeing Kofi Kinaata perform live, despite the initial setback of the rain.



"It was really amazing. I came here before the rain started and had to wait it out, but it was worth it to see Kofi Kinaata in person."



Roy 1 also adeded :"I thought because of the rain they wouldn't even show up, but they all came. I finally got to see some of our musicians perform live on stage."



The night came to a close at 5:45 a.m. and exhausted but exhilarated concert-goers dispersed to their various destinations.