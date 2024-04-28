Next article: We have enough funds to pay accruing benefits due members - SSNIT

See the flight schedules of the 2024 Hajj

Graphic Online Apr - 28 - 2024 , 06:19

The Ghana Hajj Board has unveiled the flight schedules for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage in 2024. In a statement released by Executive Secretary Haj Farouk Hamza on Friday, April 26, details about the flight arrangements were disclosed.

Advertisement

According to Haj Farouk Hamza, the flight schedules will adhere to the traditional pattern, with flights from Tamale preceding those from Accra.

The first flight from Ghana will depart from the Northern Regional capital, Tamale, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, en route to Medina, Saudi Arabia. Subsequent flights from Tamale are scheduled for May 29, May 30, and the last flight on May 31, 2024.

Following the Tamale flights, the flights from Accra will commence on June 2, 2024, with additional flights departing on June 3, June 4, June 5, and June 6, 2024, all bound for Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Prospective pilgrims are encouraged to contact the 42 accredited agents or the Ghana Hajj Board at the Hajj Village in Accra for any inquiries or concerns regarding the pilgrimage.

Haj Farouk Hamza also emphasized the importance of cooperation from prospective pilgrims and their families to ensure the success of the operations. He highlighted the comprehensive services provided to pilgrims, including adequate security arrangements, two meals a day, total medical care, comfortable hotel accommodation, and transportation in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, spiritual guidance will be available from a team of Islamic clerics, and orientation programs will be conducted to educate first-time international travelers about the Hajj and how to maintain health during the spiritual journey in Saudi Arabia.

The Ghana Hajj Board is committed to ensuring a smooth and fulfilling experience for all pilgrims participating in the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage.