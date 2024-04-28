Next article: We have enough funds to pay accruing benefits due members - SSNIT

Education Ministry clarifies: No new uniforms or mass school repainting planned

Kweku Zurek Apr - 28 - 2024 , 09:20

The Ministry of Education has issued a statement clarifying comments made by Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum regarding changes to public basic schools.

Advertisement

Earlier reports suggested a nationwide rollout of new uniforms and repainting of all schools. The Ministry emphasizes these plans are not in place.

The Ministry spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng in a statement said Dr. Adutwum's comments referred specifically to newly constructed 21st Century Model Junior High Schools. These schools will have the option to choose "brighter and friendly colors" for painting and potentially new uniforms.

"The aim is to lighten and enhance the appearance and physical outlook of the new schools. It is never a case of repainting existing schools or altering them in anyway," the statement clarifies.

Conflicting messages cause confusion

The Ministry's clarification follows confusion sparked by Dr. Adutwum's announcement at a recent forum.

There, he spoke of a nationwide shift to "blue and white" uniforms and painting all schools.

However, the Ministry now clarifies that these changes are limited to new schools and represent options, not mandates.

Mixed reactions to proposed changes

The potential uniform change, which would be the second under the current administration, has received mixed reactions.

Some see it as a positive step towards improving the image of public schools. Others question the need and cost associated with such a large-scale shift.

Read the entire statement below;

PRESS STATEMENT

Clarification of statement attributed to the Minister for Education regarding the supposed introduction of New Uniforms

Contrary to the reports in the media about plans by the Education Ministry to introduce New uniforms for Public Basic schools, the Ministry wishes to clarify that there are no such plans in place. Additionally, there is no intention to repaint existing schools.

The Minister's statement was with specific reference to the selection of brighter and friendly colors for the painting of the newly constructed 21st Century Model Junior High schools. The aim is to lighten and enhance the appearance and physical outlook of the new schools. It is never a case of repainting existing schools or altering them in anyway.

The new schools will have the option of choosing new colors for their uniforms and does not imply a wholesale change of uniforms across all public basic schools in the country.

KWASI KWARTENG SPOKESPERSON