Joseph Addo elected NPP Parliamentary candidate for La Dadekotopon

Graphic Online Politics Apr - 28 - 2024 , 12:37

In a keenly contested primary, Mr. Joseph Addo emerged victorious as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for La Dadekotopon, securing 664 votes against his closest contender, Solomon Kotey Niikio, who garnered 555 votes.

Advertisement

The primary was sanctioned by the National Executive Committee of the NPP following the resignation of the previously elected parliamentary candidate, Dr. Gerald Joseph Tetteh, citing personal reasons.

Mr. Addo's candidacy took centre stage after his long-standing service as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s chauffeur for over two decades. His decision to contest in the primary was made public following Dr. Tetteh’s resignation.

Notably, Mr. Addo recently made a significant contribution to the party by donating an office complex located on the Ako Adjei Road. This donation was a timely boost as the party had been operating from rented premises due to the absence of a permanent office.

During the donation, Mr. Addo expressed his commitment to supporting the NPP's quest to regain power from the NDC in the La Dadekotopon constituency. The NPP lost the seat to the NDC's Rita Naa Odoley Sowah in the 2020 election.

Mr. Addo's election as the NPP parliamentary candidate sets the stage for a spirited campaign as both parties vie for victory in the upcoming elections.