Performance accountability project launched in Savelugu

Mohammed Fugu Politics Apr - 27 - 2024 , 09:11

A five-year project aimed at advocating improved public service delivery on education, health, water, sanitation, agriculture and fisheries has been launched at Savelugu in the Northern Region.

Dubbed "Performance Accountability Activity (PAA), the initiative also seeks to enhance service providers responsiveness to citizens demand for quality essential services.

Funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the project is being implemented by Democracy International (DI) in collaboration with the Government of Ghana and selected Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in 70 districts across 10 regions in Ghana.

Sensitisation

At a sensitisation workshop and launch at Savelugu, the Chief of Party of the PAA Project, Dr Ross Worthington, said it would help to build the capacity and resilience of state institutions and community-based organisations to implement behaviour-led capacity building and institutional strengthening interventions.

He explained that the project would adopt a behavioural change approach targeted at building the capacity of both citizens and service providers.

"It will equip service providers to be more responsible to citizens and press home quality essential services, especially in basic education, health, water and sanitation, agriculture and fisheries,” Dr Worthington stated.

Enhancing accountability

For his part, the Municipal Coordinating Director for Savelugu, Mohammed Rufai, commended USAID for the support aimed at enhancing accountability and transparency in the municipality.

He said the project underscored the USAID’s commitment to fostering good governance and empowering communities across Ghana.

"Effective service delivery is essential for building and driving a prosperous municipality so our citizens have access to quality education, health, water and sanitation, agriculture and fisheries and other essential services,” Mr Rufai said.

He added that by working together, “we create a system that is not only accountable but also responsive across government agencies.”

The Programme Manager of the PAA at Grameen Ghana, Mugmin Musah, said empowering citizens would enable them to monitor the delivery of quality services by the various decentralised departments.

